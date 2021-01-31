TETfund boss tasks stakeholders on knowledge-based economy

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), on Saturday urged stakeholders to galvanise support towards building a knowledge-based economy for the country.

Bogoro made the call in a paper presented at the 9th Convocation Ceremony of Veritas University in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presentation was tagged: “Forging Partnerships in the Triple Helix Model and the Drive for the Institutionalisation of Nigeria’s Knowledge Economy.”

Bogoro said that the country’s economy should be able to translate into solving the problems of its citizens.

According to him, Nigeria in spite of its place as Africa’s leading economy with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projected to grow between 1.7 per cent and 2.0 per cent in 2021, must solve the problems of its citizens to make the GDP more meaningful.

He, however, said it was necessary for educationists especially, among other stakeholders, to engage in…