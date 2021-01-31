Wearing of face-mask now compulsory in Lagos or face 6 months jail term —Sanwo-Olu

… Bans indoor gatherings of more than 50 persons

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

In line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations, 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Mr, Babjide Sanwo-Olu has made it mandatory for residents to wear face masks or face six months jail term.

This came on a day Sanwo-Olu announced the approval of N200 million to support the ongoing COVID-19 patient management and treatment efforts of two Federal Government Treatment Centres in the state.

The governor stated this yesterday while addressing State House Correspondents on COVID-19 update in the state at Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The importance of non-pharmaceutical interventions cannot be overemphasized. All residents of Lagos State must continue to abide by the public health and safety regulations that have been issued by the health authorities, including the following: Wear a mask everywhere, ensure…