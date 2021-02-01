APC mourns prince Tony Momoh

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is deeply saddened by the death of the former National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy political parties that metamorphosed into the governing APC.

The party started this Monday night in a condolence message signed by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the

Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Part of the statement reads; “On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Mai Mala Buni, members and supporters of our great party, we extend our condolences to late Prince Tony Momoh’s family, the President, government and people of Edo State.

“A distinguished journalist, lawyer, the Yerima of Auchi, politician, publicist, author, the former Minister of Information and Culture truly lived a storied life which will be a source of inspiration to present and future…