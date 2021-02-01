Bandits Kill two in Kaduna as El-Rufai condoles villagers

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Armed bandits have attacked Garawa village of Fatika District, Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, killing two locals.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Monday that one Alhaju Saadu was killed by the bandits, while some citizens were kidnapped.

Similarly, armed bandits raided Doka village also of Fatika District in the same local government and abducted some residents.

In Angwan Dan Yaya village of the same district, one resident Alhaji Suleiman Audu was shot dead by armed bandits.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain while sending his condolences to their families. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and urged security agencies to step up responses in the area towards curbing such attacks.

Investigations are ongoing into the incidents, as security agencies intensify patrols in the area.

