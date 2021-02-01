Edo primary school teachers defy Obaseki’s directive on school resumption

By Ozioruva Aliu

PRIMARY school teachers in Edo state Monday defied the state government directive to resume schools today as they stayed away on the directive of state chapter of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

A visit to some public primary schools across the state showed that there were no academic activities.

But some staff of the local government education authority and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) were sighted addressing pupils in some schools.

In Ogbe Primary school, the gate of the school was initially shut and some pupils were loitering around the area until men of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) came and forced the gate open to allow pupils into the empty premises. The pupils present about twenty were led to a classroom by an official said to have come from the local government education authority .

At Asoro primary school along Sokponba Road, a PUWOV personnel was standing by the gate while a classroom was opened for pupils with a lady attending…