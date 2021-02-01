Everyone must be vaccinated to defeat pandemic ― FG

…As APC charges members to observe protocol during registration

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has said every Nigerian is at great risk of contracting the COVID-19, declaring that everybody has to be vaccinated in order to defeat the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this Monday in Abuja during a sensitization meeting on COVID-19 vaccine introduction with the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN and other Christian scholars.

He said; “The arrival of vaccines has given hope to humanity that a solution has been found. This does not however mean that the Non-pharmaceutical interventions NPIs would be discarded. Going forward it shall be NPIs + vaccines for everyone to completely get over the pandemic.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that no body is safe…