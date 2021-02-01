Myanmar coup, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the burden of women in politics

By Victoria Ojeme

While the rest of the world awaited the end of the long January of 2021, on February 1, Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

The army said it had carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

A verified Facebook page for Suu Kyi’s party published comments it said had been written in anticipation of a coup and which quoted her as saying people should protest against the military takeover.

The generals made their move hours before parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the NLD’s landslide win in a Nov. 8 general election viewed as a referendum on…