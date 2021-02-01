Presidency faces dilemma over choice of NSCDC Commander-General

*Minister rejects board, DSS recommendations; insists on ‘examination’ for 18 ACGs

*Audi Ahmed, Ningi Ibrahim, Nwinyi Nnamdi ‘recommended’ to replace acting CG, Hilary Madu

*Aggrieved candidates oppose minister’s action; want Presidency to stick to board’s proposal

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Presidency appears to have run into murky waters over the choice of a substantive Commandant-General for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, following the end of the tenure of the former boss of the agency, Abdullahi Mohammed Gana, in January.

The crisis now rocking the paramilitary agency, and may torpedo the entire process, stems from the decision of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to introduce a new dimension into the selection of the boss of the agency against the standard practice of picking the best candidate based on the recommendation of the Civil Defence, Nigeria Correctional Service, Fire Service and Nigeria…