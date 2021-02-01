PTF declares Kogi high risk state, warns Nigerians not to visit

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has declared Kogi a high-risk state for refusing to acknowledge the existence of the disease.

The PTF also said that the Kogi government had failed to report testing, lacked isolation centers and therefore warned Nigerians to be weary of visiting the state.

It said having analysed the pandemic in the country, 22 high burdened Local Government Areas within 13 states in the country had been identified.

The National Incident Manager (NIM) of the PTF COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, said this on Monday in Abuja, during the PTF briefing on COVID-19.

Muhammad said: “In addition to these, we have states where data is not coming forth. If we don’t test, your data will not be analysed and if your data is not analysed, we won’t know the level of the pandemic in your state.

“Notable among the states are Yobe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kebbi and of course Kogi that has not been reporting at all.

“States that are not testing are…