Sunday Igboho storms Ogun, insists killer-herdsmen must vacate SouthWest

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Yoruba right activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho on Monday stormed Ogun State, insisting that killer-herdsmen must vacate Yorubaland.

Igboho, alongside his supporters, arrived at Abeokuta, the state capital, and immediately proceeded to some trouble areas in Yewaland in Ogun West Senatorial district.

His visit was in continuation of his campaign against the marauding herdsmen in the Southwest.

Igboho had recently displaced some Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Oyo State, a development that had attracted knocks and kudos nationwide.

Speaking with journalists, Igboho said that Fulani herdsmen who engage in killing and kidnapping must vacate the region for peace to reign.

He said “We observed that there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they are closed to the federal government. Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping should be flushed out.

“Not only Igangan, but we are also going to visit all Yorubaland. I am…