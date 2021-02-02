FG extends deadline of NIN-SIM integration by 8 weeks

**Says 58.16m NINs collected by Telcos

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has extended the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise by 8 weeks, with a new deadline of April 6, 2021.

According to a statement jointly signed by Director Public Affairs, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Mr Kayode Adegoke, the extension conveyed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim during the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration which held on Monday.

Dr Pantami stated that the extension is to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with the SIM.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister and attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission…