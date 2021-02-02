Fire Razes Bishop Fearon’s Kaduna Duplex

…”My library had between 6500- 7000 volumes “-Bishop

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna home of Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon has been gutted with fire.

Fearon, the Secretary-General of Anglican Communion Worldwide with headquarters in London, is also Chairman of the Kaduna Peace Commission.

His four-bedroom duplex also houses the centre for Christianity and Islamic study centre.

The inferno which neighbours alleged was caused by a person who was burning shrubs nearby, razed valuables worth millions.

An eye witness said, “it was caused by a worker in one of the houses near Bishop Fearon’s house who engaged in bush burning and refused to heed to warning from people around.”

“The man was warned not to carry out the bush burning but all the warnings fell on deaf ears until the unexpected happened.”

When contacted on phone, Archibisop Fearon who is now the Secretary-General of Anglican Communion Worldwide with headquarters in London, expressed shock and…