Fiscal reforms committee to correct errors in Finance Act 2020

The Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee says it will take the opportunity to correct any perceived errors in the Finance Act 2020 if there is some fiscal enactment to adjust the 2021 Appropriation Act.

Mr Bode Oyetunde, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Matters and Secretary of the committee, said this at the Finance Act 2020 virtual stakeholder engagement and consultation meeting on Tuesday.

The Federal Government, in the Finance Act 2020, introduced a 50 per cent reduction in minimum tax rate.

The reduction was from 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent, applicable for the Years of Assessment (YOA) from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The move was aimed at reducing the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.

Oyetunde was responding to a question on the possibility of taxpayers to claim the excess payments on their 2019 accounts expected to have been filed with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The payment would have been for companies with financial…