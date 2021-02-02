Underage married girls will not vote – Sen. Gaya

The Senate committee on INEC has rejected a suggestion that Under-18 married girls should have the right to vote.

Fielding question on Tuesday in Abuja at the NAN Forum, the flagship interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the committee chairman, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, said the suggestion was made at the public hearing on electoral reforms.

He said the on-going amendment to the Electoral Act No 6 of 2010 would not confer voting right on underage, but married girls, referred to as child-wives.

Gaya said the issue raised a lot of dust when it was presented in a memorandum submitted to a technical committee set up on the reforms.

“One of the people who came to the public hearing submitted the memorandum, and argued that the word underage was not his, but that any woman or man that is married should be considered as an…