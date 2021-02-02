We’ve traced forfeited assets to 25 locations in Nigeria — FG

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it has successfully traced forfeited assets that are currently situated in 25 different locations in the country.

It disclosed that the assets included landed properties, plants, machinery, motor vehicles, electronics, furniture and equipment, water vessels, jewelry, ornaments, as well as clothing materials.

The assets were recovered from alleged treasury looters and forfeited to the government on the order of courts.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation, SGF, and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, said the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Assets Forfeited, “is still updating the list of assets that have been finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

Apata said the Committee which is under his chairmanship, has embarked on onsite…