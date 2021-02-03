ALGON advocates harmonious tenure for LG Chairmen

…describes the call for LG scrapping as unfortunate

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON has on Wednesday advocated for a harmonious tenure of three or four years for the local government chairmen across the country in order to serve the electorates effectively.

The ALGON former Deputy National President, Mr Constantine Ikiako made the call while briefing newsmen during their National Executive Council, NEC meeting on Wednesday in Kano.

Ikiako also described as unfortunate a recent call by a lawmaker for the scrapping of the third tier of government.

“The national and state assembly needs to ensure that there is the harmonious tenure for local governments. For instance, some spend six months, some two years while some three years.

“So, we have to make it at least three or four years. So, these are the issues we are discussing and ensure we synchronised them.

“Similarly, before we came in, ALGON was used for conduit pipe to…