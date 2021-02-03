APC Membership Registration: Oyetola assures hitch-free exercise

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured of a hitch-free exercise of the recently flagged-off nationwide membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

He said the party was resolute to continue to maintain and sustain its leading role as the ruling party in the country.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan disclosed that Oyetola spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting convened at the instance of the leadership of the party and the collective resolve to intimate and equip the chieftains and members of the party with the necessary information to ensure free, fair, smooth and crisis-free registration exercise.

Addressing the members of the party during the stakeholders’ meeting heralding the formal registration and revalidation of the party’s members in the State and the Southwest at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Osogbo, Oyetola called…