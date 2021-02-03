Britain mourns ‘hero’ Captain Tom Moore with flowers, lights

Britain on Wednesday paid tribute to Captain Tom Moore, who touched the hearts of millions by offering a simple message of hope and self-sacrifice during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Moore, who raised tens of millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died on Tuesday in Bedford Hospital after suffering COVID-19 and pneumonia.

He had been fighting cancer for five years.

Outside his home in Marston Moretaine, 50 miles (80kms) north of London, children laid flowers, one message read: “Rest in Peace Captain Tom. We love you. X.’’

“You will always be our hero,’’ read another message. “Thank you for your warmth and your wonderful smile. Rest in Peace.’’

His picture was shown on Piccadilly Circus in central London while the London Eye, Wembley Stadium and the Blackpool Tower shone lights of honour.

Condolences poured in from Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and even the White House while soccer players, school…