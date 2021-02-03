Donald Trump denies inciting Capitol riots, claims Senate has no power to impeach him

By Nwafor Sunday

Former US President Donald Trump, has denied allegations making the rounds that he instigated the Capitol riots that claimed five lives and injured many.

He equally claimed that the US senate has no power to impeach him, noting that he “holds no public office from which he can be removed.”

On the 6th of January, 2021, alleged Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overthrow November 2020 US presidential election result.

They were dispersed by the joint efforts of security agents, who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

About 50 police officers were said to have been hospitalized after the attack at the Capitol.

However, on Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, Trump denied encouraging his supporters to invade US Capitol, arguing that the Senate doesn’t have the right to hold a trial over his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

In a 14-page answer to the sole article of impeachment against him (incitement…