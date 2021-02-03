Finding the soft underbelly – Vanguard News

By Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

In the time of war, the loudest patriots are also the greatest profiteers—August Bebel, 1840-1913.

IT is possible, just possible, that people who are bent on causing real and sustainable havoc with the country’s fortune and future may have found its soft underbelly at last. This would be the weakest part of all the chains that hold the country together, the part you break and get results that are guaranteed to cause maximum damage. Starting a few weeks ago in Oyo and Ondo states, and now in parts of the Eastern states of the country, individuals and groups are treating Fulani herders, families and communities as fair game.

They are threatening and attacking Nigerians who by the nature of their livelihood are isolated and entirely at the mercy of host communities. The objectives of these very dangerous provocations appear to achieve ethnic cleansing on a huge scale and in the process, trigger crises that may hasten the achievement of patently political…