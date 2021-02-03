‘Get-off your high horse’, PANDEF tells Northern Elders

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the mouthpiece of monarchs, leaders, and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger Delta, on Wednesday, declared as presumptuous the call by the Northern Elders Forum on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors of the 36 States to protect Fulani communities in the South.

PANDEF urged state governors, particularly of southern regions, and the people, “not be perturbed by the tirades of this self-conceited people.”

National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF, Hon Ken Robinson, in a statement, asserted, “It speaks to their general disposition of arrogance and erroneous grandiosity.”

His words: “PANDEF implores the Northern Elders and their surrogates to get off the high-horse. And the sooner, the better, for the country, and all of us. Nigeria belongs to all of us, no section owns the country more than the other; we are equal stakeholders.”

Where was the Northern Elders Forum when arm-wielding…