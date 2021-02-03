No ethnic group should lord over others — Gbajabiamila

Says no alternative party to APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday, said that no particular ethnic group in the country should claim superiority or lord over others.

The Speaker also claimed that there was no political party in the country that should act or be considered as an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Speaker said his discussion with the President was on the state of the nation and that it was a fruitful and interesting discussion.

Commenting on the appointment of new Service Chiefs, he said, “The appointment of new service chiefs is what everybody has been clamoring for, the house, senate, the public, and the president took his time and he studied the situation very well and did it at the right…