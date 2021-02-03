Nobody will lose sleep if herders return to North — Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has faulted calls by the northern elders for herdsmen to return to the North.

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, had asked Fulani herdsmen to relocate to the North if communities in parts of the country are no longer hospitable.

However, reacting, Afenifere said nobody will lose sleep if herdsmen decide to return to the North.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said: “Buhari has no issue protecting southerners who are being persecuted on their land.

“He should spread all his wings to protect the Fulani persecutors. Nobody will lose sleep if the killers decided to return to Futa Jalon.”

NEF’s position shameful, disappointing— Agbekoya

On its part, the guild of farmers from South-West, Agbekoya Farmers Society of Nigeria, blasted the northern leaders over “their unguarded utterances,”…