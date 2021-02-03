Our policies are divisive; we need regional autonomy

For a country that has diverse religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds such as Nigeria, there is a need for deliberate policy choices to create unity in diversity, as against the current ones that have resulted in divisive dialogue.

The was the central theme of a letter written by Dr. Olisa Agbakoba(SAN) to President Muhammadu Buhari entitled “The Missing Fundamentals and Regional Autonomy for Nigeria”, in which he suggested Constitution Alteration (Regional Autonomy and Devolution of Powers) Bill as a step towards true federalism.

In the letter, dated February 2, 2021, Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, (2006 to 2008), told Buhari: “We continue to raise issues around our differences— the dilemma of missing (national) fundamentals.

“We can only make progress by understanding and embracing our challenges.

“Common fundamentals are policy goals in the…