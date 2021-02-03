We’ve lost one of our best, brightest — IBB, Oshiomhole, Obaseki, Lawan, Uzodimma, others

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Ozioruva Aliu & Dirisu Yakubu

SHOWERS of tributes continued to rain, yesterday, for former Information Minister and media icon, Prince Tony Momoh, who expired on Monday evening aged 81.

Eminent Nigerians who eulogised the late elder statesman, yesterday were former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, retd; former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; and Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams among others.

In different ways, they outlined the virtues of the late lawyer, and politician that should be emulated, adding that his contributions to the enthronement of an egalitarian polity were invaluable.

We’ve lost a frank, blunt, articulate intellectual — IBB

Lamenting…