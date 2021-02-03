WHO seeks improved data to strengthen global response

By Sola Ogundipe

As the second wave of the COVID-19 infections continues to surge, it is on record that 4 in 10 of the world’s deaths are unregistered and in the African region.

Currently, only 1 in 10 deaths is currently recorded, according to the first-ever global assessment of country health information systems released by the World Health Organisation in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

From the report, two-thirds of low-income countries have established a standardised system to report the causes of death.

However, the SCORE (Survey, Count, Optimise, Review, Enable) Report, highlights the urgent need to strengthen these systems to help the world respond to health emergencies and track progress towards global health goals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that even the most advanced health and data systems still struggle to provide data in near real-time in order to act swiftly. The lack of data worldwide limits the understanding of the true mortality…