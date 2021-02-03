WHO team visits Wuhan lab as Russian vaccine boosts hopes

World Health Organization experts on Wednesday inspected a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that some US officials said could have been the source of the coronavirus, as global vaccine hopes rose with strong results reported for Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down even as vaccines are rolled out, with known infections surging past 103 million, more than 2.2 million dead and the global economy devastated.

A WHO team searching for clues about the pandemic’s origins went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, one of the most-watched stops on a politically sensitive trip to the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected.

Peter Daszak, one of the experts, said the team was “looking forward to a very productive day and to asking all the questions that we know need to be asked”.

But top WHO officials, including members of the team, have played down the chances of finding any definitive answers on this trip, including how the…