Why it is difficult to end insecurity in Nigeria — Wike

Insists Rivers spends N1.8 Billion on pensioners monthly

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has explained that the war against insecurity in the country has been difficult to be won because the Service Chiefs were becoming unprofessional.

Wike expressed regrets that security chiefs were given more attention to playing politics than ensuring the security of lives and property of the people, which is their core mandate.

This was as the governor also stated that the State Government spends N1.8 billion monthly to pay pensioners in the state, wondering why people claim that the state was not meeting its obligations to the retirees.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, after the official presentation of a letter of nomination to Wike for the “2020 Extra-Ordinary Personality of the Year Award” by the management of Silverbird Group at the Government House, Port Harcourt,…