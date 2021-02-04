Banned Islamic scholar accuses Ganduje of being political

…It’s because I didn’t support his reelection in 2019

By Abdulmumin Murtala

A renown Islamic scholar in Kano, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, who was banned over allegation of incendiary preaching, has accused Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s action of being politically motivated.

Kabara told newsmen on Thursday in Kano that the state Governor banned him for his refusal to support his reelection in 2019.

He said the Governor has been allegedly trying, by all means, to get at him but, couldn’t get the chance until now that some enemies launched an attack on his mode of preachings.

“You can see that the action is more of political than religious, which the Governor claimed.

“The reasons are very obvious. The person who took the decision (Ganduje) has said it times without number that he never forgives. I fought him during the last election and he promised to retaliate. Only that he is taking the wrong decision at the wrong time.

“So this ban is purely…