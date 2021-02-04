Communal clashes: Akwa Ibom govt threatens to forfeit disputed lands for development

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has expressed worries over the spate of communal crises across the state, warning that government would take over such disputed lands to put a stop to further destruction and use such for development.

Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo who made this known also described as both unwarranted and criminal the wanton destruction of lives and property by communities engaging in communal clashes across the state.

Ekpo gave the warning during a meeting held at his instance over the boundary dispute between Uko Akpan Enwang and Uko Ntighe Uda Villages in Mbo Local Government Area, at Government House, Uyo.

He expressed displeasure over the recent crisis in parts of Mbo which he acknowledged had claimed innocent lives and property, a situation he said could have been averted if both parties had followed the path of peace and caution.

He said, “I called this meeting as a warning because you lose so much anytime you inflict yourself with…