DSS warns against ethnic, religious violence in Lagos, Kaduna, others

*Stop politicising security, CAN, NSCIA tell FG

*Arrest, prosecute suspects — CAN

*Fish out those plotting ethno-religious violence, NSCIA tells DSS

By Soni Daniel & Luminous Jannamike

The Department of State Services, DSS, has again warned against plans by some persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in some parts of the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja yesterday, listed Lagos, Oyo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Plateau and states in the South East as areas being targeted.

DSS had on January 11, issued an alert of plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

The alert also listed the above states as those being targeted.

It said the plan was to cause inter-religious conflicts by the plotters who would use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, as…