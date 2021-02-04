Edo teachers strike paralyses primary schools

By Ozioruva Aliu

For the fourth day running, academic activities in Edo State primary schools remained paralysed as a result of the ongoing strike by the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

They continued the strike despite a restraining order granted by the Benin division of the National Industrial Court, NIC last Monday.

However, apparently, to reduce the impact of the strike, the state government has deployed officials of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to some of the primary schools to teach pupils who showed up, just as it asked the Public Works Volunteers, PUWOV, to provide security to the SUBEB officials.

At Ugbhioko Primary School, off Ekheuan Road, it was discovered that all the pupils who showed up were distributed into three different classes and a SUBEB official was seen handling pupils in primary five and six classes.

The official who identified himself as Peter

According to him, he was deployed to the primary school “as a…