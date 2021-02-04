Envy led my wife to kill her step-son — Husband

By Shina Abubakar

Abdulwasiu Musa, the husband of a woman who poisoned her 3-year-old son has told Vanguard how envy led to his wife’s action.

Unfortunately, the action cost the little child his life.

Before the unfortunate incident, the family was living harmoniously as Mariam, who is a senior wife, hails from Benin in Edo State to participate in the younger wife’s graduation ceremony after completing her apprenticeship in hairdressing.

On the said day, Mariam, her younger wife and their husband were all in their respective rooms when she decided to take laws into her hand and feed her step-son with herbicide.

According to her husband, four of us were at home when the incident happened.

Speaking to Vanguard, Musa said: “Roqeeb came into the room and told me his stepmother, Mariam gave him drinks to take but I never suspected any foul play until later when the boy fell sick.

“Having seen the suffering the little boy was…