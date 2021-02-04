I earned N200 daily as labourer — Muibi Hammed, Destiny Crest boss

By Josephine Agbonkhese

When Muibi Kehinde Hammed started working as a bricklayer earning N200 daily, he couldn’t dream of owning a company. Survival was more important to the then undergraduate who could barely feed, than running a business.

Today, however, the 28-year-old who now holds an OND in Mathematics & Statistics, a B.Sc in Business Administration and an M.Sc in Project Management, is CEO, Destiny Crest Limited, a construction company borne out of his passion for construction. In this interview, Hammed shares his entrepreneurship journey, challenges, and vision for improving the construction industry in Nigeria.

What motivated you to start a construction company at the age of 26, considering the intricacies of the industry in Nigeria?

My motivation was drawn out of passion. After secondary school, I realised that I had a passion for bricklaying and site construction. So, I went to a man who wanted to build a shopping complex, and said to him, “I will…