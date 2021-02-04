NDLEA nabs two with 3kg cocaine at Lagos, Abuja airports

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has continued to put the heat on drug traffickers with the latest arrest of a businessman at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

And another man was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, with over three kilograms of cocaine.

NDLEA said Adeleke Kazeem Biola was arrested at the Lagos Airport with 1.5 kilograms of cocaine on Wednesday, during the outward clearance of passengers on Emirate airline to Dubai.

A Lagos-based businessman, Onu Oluchukwu Friday, was caught with 1.527 kilograms of the illicit drug at the Abuja airport.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, the suspect, Adeleke was intercepted at the departure hall of the Lagos airport with the hard drug neatly concealed in a false bottom of his travel bag.

He acknowledged that the series of arrests in the past three weeks follows the offensive action approach deployed by…