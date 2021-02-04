Strike begins tomomorrow, varsity unions write branches



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Non–teaching staff in the universities will today commence indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage.

Already, the National Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has written to the branches to commence strike from Friday.

A copy of the notice signed by SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, was sent to our correspondent on Thursday.

Recall that the JAC had announced that it would proceed on an indefinite strike from February 5 following the alleged failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

Other demands include the non-payment of retirement…