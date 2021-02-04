Why FG must turn to entrepreneurs for economy transformation





By Cynthia Alo

President, Institute of Entrepreneurial Excellence Innovation and Sustainability (IEEIS), Ngozi Ogoke has said it is high time the Government, youth and every Nigerian began to think and act like an entrepreneur in order to proffer solution to the country problems.

She maintained that it was the entrepreneurial mindset that brought about the production of vaccines from the developed world to combat Covid-19.

Ogoke who made this submission during a Webinar titled ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset: Transforming Nigerian Economic Ecosystem’ said that entrepreneurs are not only critical thinkers but are the engines that drive an innovative and dynamic economy and as such, cultivating entrepreneurial activity can help turn around the long-term downward trends in new business creation.

Also read: Lobbying for IGP post dangerous, northern group warns

However, she stated that Nigeria entrepreneurs need to develop the mindset that will enable them to thrive in the midst of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper