FG rural road construction to cut transportation cost by 30 percent

By Ozioruva Aliu

The people of Iviebua, Iyiakhua and five other communities in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo are to benefit from a 13.5 km rural roads in the area which would bring down the cost of transportation by 30 percent.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Chief Kennedy Izuagbe lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the project and said they, “Some of us never thought these roads will be constructed in our lifetime.” The other communities are Iviegbepui, Ivianokpodi, Ivioghe, Ebele and Okpekpe Izuagbe, who said that the communities have long been abandoned in terms of developmental projects, noted that the road would also spur both social and economic development in the area.

According to him, “To say that the people are happy will be under statement, we are indeed elated by this development.

“Over the years, the people had suffered untold hardship in the process of transporting goods and services from these…