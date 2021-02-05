FG to begin Electric Vehicle Pilot Programme in 3 universities

Mr Jelani Aliyu, Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has announced plans by the Federal Government to begin Electric Vehicle (EV) Pilot programme in three universities.

The institutions are the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto; University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of Lagos.

He stated this in Abuja on Friday at the official unveiling of the Hyundai Kona car, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled 100 per cent electric car, manufactured by Stallion Group.

According to him, the programme is part of National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) five-point comprehensive programme aimed at promoting local production of vehicles.

Aliyu said that the NADDC was in partnership with the renewable energy research centres and engineering departments of the three universities in kick-starting the pilot project.

“We are collaborating with the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of…