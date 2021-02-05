Sharing of allowance pits UNILAG SSANU against NASU



***As SSANU vows to paralyse activities on campus

By Adesina Wahab

The indefinite strike embarked upon by non-teaching staff in federal universities across the country started on a discordant tune at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, on Friday as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, went separate ways over the manner the management of the institution wants to share the Earned Allowance among members of the two unions.

This is just as SSANU members have resolved not to call off their strike unless all their demands are met.

The SSANU members, who held a Congress at the university’s main auditorium, accused the leadership of NASU of selling out, while they also accused the management, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, of trying to break the ranks of the non-teaching staff with the plan to pay N30,00 to every member of NASU, while it wants to pay SSANU…