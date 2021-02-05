UNIABUJA sets panel to unravel cause of students’ protest

As DVC Academics becomes SAN

By Joseph Erunke

THE University of Abuja has set up a committee to investigate the remote and immediately causes of recent protest by its students.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah,who disclosed this yesterday, described the events that led to the students action as unfortunate, vowing that there won’t be any research of such development in the varsity.

He also assured that nothing would derail the reform measures being instituted in the university.

He spoke at an event organized in honour of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam, following his elevation to Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee,LLPC.

According to him, it was unfortunate that the students resolved to protest.

Recall that while some of the aggrieved students took to the streets to protest an increase in tuition fees, military and police personnel were reported…