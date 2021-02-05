We are excited over Adidas launch in Nigeria— BrandCo

By Elizabeth Osayande

The chief executive officer, CEO, BrandCo Nigeria Limited, Wunuola Okoye has expressed joy over the launch of Adidas products in Nigeria, through its retail expression, bCODE.

Okoye who explained that sports lovers and other Nigerians will enjoy affordable and quality Adidas products being launched through a franchise in Lagos and Abuja, noted that other Adidas outlets will soon be open across other parts of the country.

Speaking more on the franchise, she said the company had its “Original flagship brand, as Skechers, then Havaianas and now, we have just launched Adidas.

“Essentially, we are the go-to brand for athleisure and for sports. So we deal in all types of products, whether it’s footwear or apparel. We are the go-to brand in that space, and we are definitely making a statement.