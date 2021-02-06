Africa’s COVID-19 deaths hit 93,000, as it takes vaccine delivery in February

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 93,000 deaths of COVID-19 recorded on the African continent.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter on Friday.

WHO said on its dashboard that there were more than 3.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with more than 3.1 million recoveries and 82,000 deaths cumulatively.

WHO, in a statement posted on its website said that Dr Matshidiso Moeti, its Regional Director for Africa at a news conference said the continent would take the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine in February.

Moeti said the joint UN-led COVAX initiative aimed at starting shipping about 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa in February.

She said that the immunisation roll out would be the continent’s largest ever mass vaccination campaign.

Moeti, however, highlighted that the deployment was a “critical first step’’ to ensure countries…