February of Archbishop Okeke, Bishop Okeke and Professor Utomi

By Fr George Adimike

Every day is for love, but February is observed as a month of love by sheer convention. February is for love, but it is also for men of gratias et gravitas (grace and gravity). Conventionally, February is accepted as a month to celebrate love, which is both divine and human.

The Most Reverend Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Archbishop of Onitsha, The Most Reverend Hilary Odili Okeke, the Bishop of Nnewi and Professor Pat Utomi have demonstrated by their deeds that love of God and neighbour is not only the compass that directs their lives but also orientation towards which they live their earthly mission. Living for God, dying for the Church, and being spent for humanity is the HCF of these two prelates of the Church, Archbishop Okeke and Bishop Okeke and the prelate of the socio-economy, Prof Utomi.

In February (6), the Lord called Prof Utomi into existence, and in February (9 & 10, respectively) the Lord called the Okeke brothers to the Episcopacy, and they…