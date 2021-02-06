Lai Mohammed urges Nigerians to resist divisive agenda

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Saturday called on Nigerians to resist any agenda designed to cause division and instability in the country.

The minister made the call while speaking on a radio programme, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He urged them not to allow anyone or group play on the security challenges in the country to pit them against one another.

Mohammed said the country’s security challenges were surmountable, urging the citizens to refrain from statements and rhetorics that could exacerbate the situation.

“We are calling on all Nigerians to resist any agenda by anybody to threaten the unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“We have always lived together peacefully for long as Hausas, Yorubas, Ibos, Fulanis and so on, and we have always resolved our differences amicably.

“So, l want to urge our political and religious leaders particularly to be careful about what they say.

“We…