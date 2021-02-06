Nigeria welcomes AU’s vaccine acquisition task team

Team to vaccinate 60% of Africa, acquire 270m vaccine doses

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, lauded the establishment of the Coronavirus African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team to accelerate the financing and procurement of Coronavirus vaccines for the continent.

President Buhari stated this in his message to the 34th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU), a virtual event, which he joined from the State House in Abuja.

He expressed Nigeria’s readiness to work with global and African partners to achieve speedy development and manufacturing of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for all Africans.

The President described as a welcome development the establishment of the Coronavirus Response Special Fund to mitigate the socio-economic and humanitarian impacts of the pandemic in Africa.

President Buhari, whose speech was read by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, also expressed Nigeria’s eagerness to work with co-member…