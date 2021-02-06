Northern elders restate total support for Buhari, APC-government

Knock stakeholders over long silence on Fulani atrocities

Commend Sheik Gumi for taking step to end criminality perpetrated by some Fulani herdsmen

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Northern elders have restated their unflinching support to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress,APC-led federal administration in the country.

They have also appealed to Nigerians to be patient and believe in the Buhari government, saying the president was taking steps to addressing the current challenges especially insecurity confronting Nigeria.

This came as they berated stakeholders in the region over what they described as their long silence in the face of unbearable criminal acts by herdsmen across the country thereby denting the image of the region.

The elders under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development,in a statement on Saturday, however,commended renowned Islamic Scholar and preacher, Sheik Abubakar Gumi for taking bold steps aimed at ending…