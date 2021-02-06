NSE moves 482.19m shares worth N5.58bn in bearish market

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 482.19 million shares valued at N5.58 billion in 5,998 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 629.41 million shares worth N7.98 billion achieved in 4,752 deals on Thursday, representing a decrease of 23.39 per cent.

A breakdown of the activity chart indicates that Union Bank of Nigeria was the most active, exchanging 78.23 million shares valued at N453.72 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 52.78 million shares worth N1.37 billion, while Transcorp traded 31.17 million shares valued at N31.27 million.

United Bank of Africa sold 26.92 million shares worth N229.51 million, while Courteville traded 25.82 million shares valued at N5.17 million

Also, the All-Share Index dipped 76.71 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 41,709.09 from 41,785.80 achieved on Thrusday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N40 billion or 0.18 per cent to close at N21.818 trillion in contrast with N21.858 trillion posted on…