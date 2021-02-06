NYCN exonerates Adamu in varsity contract scam

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Youth Council Of Nigeria,NYCN and some civil society organizations have given the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu,a clean bill of health in alleged contract scam at the Federal University, Gusau.

At a press conference in Abuja,Friday,addressed by the NYCN President, Solomon Adodo on behalf of others,the organisations exonerated to the minister of any involvement in the same.

The organisations insisted that the minister could not have been found culpable in a contract scam when he had been instrumental in the reduction of enrollment cost for NECO, UTME /JAMB among others.

Recall that an online news platform had allegedly linked the Education Minister to a contract scam at the University of Gusau to the tune of N3billion meant for the construction of perimeter Wall Fence around the university.

Besides roping the Minister in, several millions of naira was also alleged to have exchanged hands between…