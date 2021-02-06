Serena pulls out of Yarra Valley Classic with shoulder injury

Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park Friday with a right shoulder injury just days before the Australian Open.

The 39-year-old showed no ill effects from the issue and overcame fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 to set up a semi-final showdown with world number one Ashleigh Barty.

But hours later she withdrew from the tournament.

“Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic singles draw due to a right shoulder injury,” the WTA said on Twitter.

Williams is aiming for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and had been in good form so far in Melbourne.

“Look forward to seeing you back on court next week,”…